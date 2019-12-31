Barcelona: Lionel Messi has told Neymar that he is ready to quit Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.
According to France Football, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris St-Germain striker that read: “Only together can we win the Champions League.
“I want you to come back. In two years, I’m leaving, and you’ll be alone, you’ll take my place.”
Spanish giants Barcelona’s think-tank also feel that Neymar can fill the shoes of Messi once he is gone, after trying out Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to see if they can step up.