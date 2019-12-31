Argentine star claims he is ready to move on in the next two years

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and former teammate Neymar. Image Credit: Reuters

Barcelona: Lionel Messi has told Neymar that he is ready to quit Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.

According to France Football, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris St-Germain striker that read: “Only together can we win the Champions League.

“I want you to come back. In two years, I’m leaving, and you’ll be alone, you’ll take my place.”