Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring. Image Credit: AP

Madrid: Quique Setien may want a different Barcelona but he needed the same old Lionel Messi on Sunday as the Argentinian gave his new coach a winning start against Granada.

Messi’s strike in the 76th minute at Camp Nou proved the only goal of a cagey contest and prevented the much-anticipated launch of Setien’s new era becoming something of a damp squib.