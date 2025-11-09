Messi masterclass: Brace, nutmeg, and historic 400 assists as Inter Miami seal semi-final spot

Lionel Messi scored a brace and registered one assist to lead Inter Miami to a resounding 4–0 victory over Nashville SC. The win, in the decisive game 3 of their first-round series, secured a berth in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals for Inter Miami for the first time in club history. The victory also saw the club captain reach a monumental career milestone: 400 assists. It truly was a Messi show; he scored, he assisted, and his genius on the field, including "megging" opponents at will, was simply fantastic. His ability to deliver when it mattered most proves he is incredibly clutch. He has proven this many times before, and he proved it once again in this decisive match.