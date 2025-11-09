GOLD/FOREX
Messi masterclass: Brace, nutmeg, and historic 400 assists as Inter Miami seal semi-final spot

Messi's brace and 400th assist secures Inter Miami's semifinal spot

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
AFP

Lionel Messi scored a brace and registered one assist to lead Inter Miami to a resounding 4–0 victory over Nashville SC. The win, in the decisive game 3 of their first-round series, secured a berth in the MLS Eastern Conference semifinals for Inter Miami for the first time in club history. The victory also saw the club captain reach a monumental career milestone: 400 assists. It truly was a Messi show; he scored, he assisted, and his genius on the field, including "megging" opponents at will, was simply fantastic. His ability to deliver when it mattered most proves he is incredibly clutch. He has proven this many times before, and he proved it once again in this decisive match.

A dominant display

Facing a do-or-die situation at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami started strong, with Messi taking control of the match early. He broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, forcing a turnover before dribbling through the middle and calmly slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box.

The 38-year-old doubled the lead in the 39th minute. After a long ball from Jordi Alba, Mateo Silvetti laid the ball off to Messi, who finished into an open net. The first-half brace set the tone for the rest of the match, as Miami dominated possession and chances.

Reaching 400 assists

The second half saw Tadeo Allende take over the scoring. Allende scored Miami's third in the 73rd minute after combining with Messi and Jordi Alba on the left side of the box.

The historic moment arrived in the 76th minute. Messi delivered a precise, defense-splitting through ball to Allende, who chipped the keeper for his second goal of the night. This assist was the 400th of Messi's illustrious career across all competitions for club and country. The goal was the 14th for Allende in the league in 2025, while the assist was the 20th for Miami's captain, who has now contributed an impressive 15 goals and 11 assists in the past 11 MLS appearances. Remember, Lionel Messi is 38 and these are just incredible numbers.

Messi's career assists breakdown

  • Barcelona: 269 assists

  • Argentina : 60 assists

  • Inter Miami CF: 37 assists

  • Paris Saint-Germain: 34 assists

Messi megging at will

What's next?

With the 2–1 series victory, third-seeded Inter Miami now moves on to face second-seeded FC Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The single-elimination match is scheduled to take place at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati on either Saturday, November 22, or Sunday, November 23. The exact date and kickoff time are pending an official announcement from Major League Soccer.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

