Meet Nadiem Amiri: The man with Afghan roots helped Germany win in the qualifiers

World Cup qualifier win was important for Germany, but for Amiri, it meant something more
Dubai: When 28-year-old Nadiem Amiri stepped onto the pitch in the 61st minute against Northern Ireland, few could have predicted what would follow. Eight minutes later, the midfielder was wheeling away in celebration, having scored his first goal for Germany in a comeback that was nearly five years in the making.
The 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory was important for Germany, but for Amiri, it meant something more. This was vindication after a challenging journey that began with his parents' escape from Afghanistan during a period of intense political tension in the 1980s.
Amiri was born in Ludwigshafen after his parents left Kabul seeking stability and opportunity. That difficult transition, spanning thousands of miles, shaped the player he would become. Despite growing up in Germany, Amiri never forgot his roots. He still speaks fluent Dari, visited Afghanistan as a teenager, and works with refugee organizations helping Afghan families.
His football story is impossible to tell without mentioning Julian Nagelsmann. The current Germany coach first worked with Amiri at Hoffenheim's youth academy, where they won the U19 Bundesliga together in 2014. Nagelsmann gave Amiri his first senior opportunities, and their relationship has remained strong ever since. The coach clearly knows how to get the best out of him.
That understanding proved crucial when Amiri's career hit rough waters. After moving to Bayer Leverkusen and a disappointing loan spell in Italy with Genoa, many wondered if his international days were over. His last Germany appearance had been in November 2020, and the calls seemed to have stopped coming.
But football has a way of surprising you. Amiri found his form again at Mainz, where he reinvented himself as a deeper-lying midfielder. His performances there caught Nagelsmann's eye, leading to his recall in March 2025.
Against Northern Ireland, with Germany struggling at 1-1, Nagelsmann turned to his old friend. The decision paid off immediately. Amiri pounced on a defensive mistake to give Germany the lead, then won the free kick that Florian Wirtz curled home for the third. He probably might have helped Nagelsmann to keep his job as well. An incredible story, indeed. This might just tell once again that immigration isn't that bad at all for countries when it's done right.
