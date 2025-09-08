Against Northern Ireland, with Germany struggling at 1-1, Nagelsmann turned to his old friend. The decision paid off immediately. Amiri pounced on a defensive mistake to give Germany the lead, then won the free kick that Florian Wirtz curled home for the third. He probably might have helped Nagelsmann to keep his job as well. An incredible story, indeed. This might just tell once again that immigration isn't that bad at all for countries when it's done right.