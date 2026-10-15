Mbappe and Haaland break Messi's Champions League records on historic night

Mbappe and Haaland set new milestones on a dramatic European night
French superstar becomes youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances, scoring in Madrid's dramatic 4–3 comeback victory
Kylian Mbappe has broken another Lionel Messi record. And this time, there is an interesting coincidence involving the opposition.
The Real Madrid forward became the youngest player to reach 100 Champions League appearances during Wednesday's dramatic 4–3 victory over Roma.
At 27 years and 298 days, Mbappe surpassed Messi, who was 28 years and 84 days old when he reached the milestone in September 2015.
Interestingly, Messi also achieved his 100th Champions League appearance against Roma, although Barcelona were held to a 1–1 draw on that occasion.
Mbappe made the occasion even more memorable by scoring Madrid's first half equaliser.
It was his 72nd Champions League goal, taking him past Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez into fifth place on the competition's all time scoring list.
The Frenchman made his Champions League debut for Monaco as a 17 year old in September 2016 before going on to represent Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.
He is now the 57th player to reach 100 appearances in Europe's elite club competition.
Interestingly, Mbappe was not the only player to break a Messi record on Wednesday.
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland became the youngest and fastest player to reach 60 Champions League goals, achieving the milestone in just 60 appearances.
At 26 years and 85 days, the Norwegian broke Messi's age record by a single day.
Haaland scored twice against Paris Saint Germain, taking his tally to 61 goals in 60 appearances, although City suffered a 4–2 defeat.
For Mbappe, meanwhile, it was another memorable European night.
A historic milestone, another goal and a remarkable comeback victory as Real Madrid overturned a 3–1 deficit to beat Roma.
And at just 27, he still has plenty of time to chase more records.