Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates at the end of the match. Image Credit: AP

London: Manchester City won a 20th consecutive domestic cup tie to move into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero scored the only goal for the holders eight minutes into the second half as Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith failed to get a strong enough hand to the Argentine’s low strike.

A solitary goal was scant reward for the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s men as the Catalan was rewarded for naming a strong line-up against the Championship side.

Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus missed glorious first half chances, while Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy hit the woodwork before Aguero finally made the breakthrough.

Despite failing to add to their tally, City were never troubled as they moved into the last eight and maintained hopes of a cup treble after lifting a third consecutive League Cup on Sunday and beating Real Madrid 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Leicester also booked their place in the quarter-finals with a much-needed 1-0 win over Birmingham thanks to Ricardo Pereira’s late header.

The Foxes have won just one of their last seven Premier League games to stall their charge towards the Champions League next season.