Lyon's Maxwel Cornet celebrates the opener Image Credit: AFP

01:18AM



CITY 1 LYON 3

So we now know what lies in wait as Lyon will take on Bayern Munich on Wednesday, and Leipzig challenge PSG a day earlier in Portugal. Cheers and thanks for following.

01:16AM



FULL-TIME: CITY 1 LYON 3

Brilliant tactics by Lyon take them through to meet Bayern in the semi-finals. City will have to head for home and regroup for another assault next season.

12:49AM



CITY 1 LYON 3

Five minutes added on but it is too late for City now. The knives will be sharpening for Guardiola's tactics tonight.

12:46AM



GOAL! CITY 1 LYON 3

And that is it as Lyon make it 3-1 at the other end moments later. Dembele is again the hero as he punishes City for their high pressing. One minute to go...

CITY 1 LYON 2

Ladies and gentlemen you have the moment of the match as Raheem Sterling skies over with the goal at his mercy. That could be that for City. Sitter.

12:43AM



CITY 1 LYON 2

Guardiola was on his knees when that went in and he turns to veteran wizard David 'Merlin' Silva to save the day. Only five minutes to do that Dave.

12:39AM



CITY 1 LYON 2

Moussa Dembele, fresh off the bench, could be the hero for Lyon as his goal stands.

12:37AM



GOAL! CITY 1 LYON 2

Oh my. Lyon break and they score without a City defender in the half. VAR Checking...

12:36AM



CITY 1 LYON 1

City have their tails up and are looking for the killer goal to avoid extra-time. The formidable Bayerm Munich will have had an extra day off before Wednesday's semi-final, remember...

12:33AM



CITY 1 LYON 1

That is the spark we needed with 15 to go! Lyon have a claim for a penalty waved away as Walker bundles over Cornet, then Lopes cmes to the rescue to palm away another City effort.

12:29AM



GOAL! CITY 1 LYON 1

Finally, all the possession and patience pays off as Kevin De Brunye finally finds space for a shot and Lopes is helpless. Now we have a game!!!!

12:27AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Kevin De Bruyne is trying to haul City into this all on his wn but he is frustrated as his free-kick goes high and wide before a shot from the edge of the area is blocked.

Hold on...

12:19AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Kevin De Bruyne stings the palms of Lyon keeper Lopes, but it wasn't too troubling. Lyon content to soak up the attacks now as City look blunt in attack. Riyad Mahrez is on for Fernandinho after - you guessed it - 60 minutes.

12:17AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Still no real threat from City in the second half and it is beginning to look all to familiar. City storm through then flop at the quarter-finals. Been there. Done that...

12:13AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Oh dear. Lyon's Cornet is going all Neymar. Trying to eat up minutes after he dived under a no-contact challenge from Fernandinho. Rolling around like that wins you no fans, these days.

12:09AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

I never understand the wait-until-60-minutes unofficial substitute rule that is now followed across Europe - I think Fergie started it at Manchester United, I may be wrong. If things have been ropey, change them up, surely?

So far, so more of the same as Lyon continue to frustrate City.

12:01AM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Pep decides to give it a bit more time with no changes so far. Maybe (joking) he really doesn't want to face Bayern and would rather it is Lyon to the slaughter (sorry!)

11:58PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Half-time oranges have been sooked, pep (Pep?) talks done. Lyon are 45 minutes away from a big showdown with Bayern Munich as it stands. Game on!

11:54PM



HALF-TIME: CITY 0 LYON 1

Lyon set their stall out and have stuck to their plan excellently. Hats of to Rudi Garci and his boys for stifling the City attack. Things got a little frayed towards the end of the first 45 though. Can they keep it up?

11:54PM



HALF-TIME: CITY 0 LYON 1

After that late pressure, does Guardiola stick or twist? Mahrez and Foden will be awaiting the nod from the City manager.

11:47PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

City really pushing now just before the break and Kevin De Bryune finds Raheem Sterling, but Lopes is on him like a rash to end the attack.

11:45PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Raheem Sterling finds a way through the Lyon defence, but Rodri fires straight at the keeper with the goal at his mercy.

11:40PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Oof! Kevin De Bruyne looks to swing in a free-kick from the left and Lyon keeper Lopes has to punch the danger away as that was heading right into the net.

11:37PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

10 minutes to half-time and Rudi Garcia's gamplan is being carried out to perfection by Lyon. This would upset the applecart should they grab another as they come again. Nope, nothing doing this time.

11:34PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

City attempt to regain composure and try to build again patiently. Guardiola is muttering to himself in the dugout, and that can't be a good sign.

11:30PM



CITY 0 LYON 1

Fernandinho into the book as City are caught out at the back again. Dangerous free-kick but it comes to nothing.

11:24PM



GOAL! CITY 0 LYON 1

Lyon find numbers in attack and Ederson is beaten at his near post from outside the area. What a finish from Cornet, who keeps his cool and curls it around the advancing Ederson.

Well, well, well.

11:22PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

Lyon are not giving City any time to settle on the ball. They try to play it out from the back but find three black-shirted men crowding them at every opportunity. Frenetic full-court press from Lyon. Can they keep it up?

11:13PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

City are not getting things their own way as Lyon chase and harry for every ball. They win a corner and Marcal lets one fly, which Ederson gets down to hold well. Lyon's Leo Dubois gets an early yellow card for a hefty challenge on Joao Cancelo.

11:07PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

That'll waken up both defences early on. City slow things down again. It was 1-1 by this time last night. Pull your fingers out, lads! Just saying...

11:06PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

Eeek! Alarm bells in the City defence as Walker bizarrely tries to chest the ball back to Ederson and nearly puts it into his own net. Ederson is alert enough to scramble and collect.

11:04PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

As expected City try to get on the ball and control possession. They nearly have a dream start as a superb ball finds Raheem Sterling, but his squared effort is just stabbed away with Gabriel Jesus lurking at the back post.

11:01PM



CITY 0 LYON 0

We are under way. Will Lyon's lack of competitive football come back to hurt them after the French league was truncated due to the coronavirus pandemic, or will the rest do them good?

10:57PM



CITY v LYON

So the waiting is just about over, the teams are lining up. We are minutes away from kick-off.

10:44PM



CITY v LYON

Lyon's Memphis Depay Image Credit: AFP

While Lyon failed to light up the French Ligue 1 in this elongated season - they finished seventh - they have more than made up for it in the Champions League, and they will be looking to Manchester United reject Memphis Depay to lead the line up front.

City will turn to the tried-and-tested pair of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling in attack, with Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings behind them.

The teams are going through their final preps as we are only 15 minuts away from kick-off.

10:35PM



CITY v LYON

While Leipzig are newcomers to the big stage (they were only formed in 2009), City are regulars at this stage in the competition. However, they also regularly slip up at the quarter-finals and are yet to make it to the final. Lyon are a storied French club but they have not been at this stage since 2009-10, but they triumphed on that occasion!

10:24PM



CITY v LYON

PSG and Leipzig do battle on Tuesday, with Bayern v City/Lyon on Wednesday. The Germans will have their feet up tonight enjoying an extra day's rest as they watch to find out their victims - sorry, opponents.

10:21PM



CITY v LYON

Paris St-Germian and RB Leipzig have already confirmed one of the semi-finals with their late shows over Atalanta and Atletico Madrid respectively. Who will complete the final four? Well, we are about 40 mins away from kick-off and finding out...

10:15PM



CITY v LYON

After the craziness of Bayern's thumping - if that does it justice - 8-2 triumph over Barcelona last night, these two have a lot to live up to. There are no fans in Lisbon for the hastily organised mini-tournament, due to coronavirus, but fans will be tuning in around the world in their millions.

"Last night has certainly created a buzz about this competition, if there wasn't one already. It is like the Germany v Brazil game in the World Cup, after that, everyone was talking about it," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion, Byblos Barsha Heights, Dubai. "Hopefully tonight will be as good to really set things up for the fans in the semi-finals and then the final."

10:11PM



TEAM NEWS

Lyon: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Cornet, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Toko Ekambi, Memphis.

10:07PM



TEAM NEWS

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sterling, Jesus.

10:04PM



CITY v LYON

There will be no chance of complacency from City. When these sides met in the group stages a couple of years back, Lyon managed a win and a draw against their vastly talented opposition. Any chance of a repeat upset tonight?

10:02PM



CITY v LYON

One hour to kick-off now and team news is reaching us... Eric Garcia is in for Phil Foden in City's only change from the side that humbled Real Madrid. Full line-ups coming shortly.

09:59PM



CITY v LYON

But back to tonight. Pep Guardiola's side are heavily fancied to see off their French rivals at the Jose Alvalade Stadium, having comprehensively defeated the mighty Real Madrid in the last 16. But Lyon didn't get here on good looks and they accounted for Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus last time out. I'm not expecting another 10-goal frenzy like last night, but this one will certainly have no shortage of goalmouth action, given both side's attack-minded football.

09:57PM



I tell you what, it has been a busy one in the world of sport today, with Lewis Hamilton grabbing pole in the Spanish GP, and then the bombshell of MS Dhoni announcing his retirement.

09:51PM



Evening! Have we all recovered from last night's shenanigans? Ready for more? Then we shall begin. Manchester City and Lyon go head to head in Lyon for the somewhat ominous honour of facing the mighty Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals.