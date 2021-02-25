Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s father drowned on Wednesday after going for a swim in a dam near his holiday home in Brazil, according to reports.
The search for Jose Becker, 57, who had reportedly been deemed missing for several hours, concluded when his body was found in the town of Lavras do Sul.
No foul play was suspected, according to police inspector Doroteo Machado Filho, who spoke to Reuters.
Alisson, who joined Liverpool in 2018, previously played with younger brother Muriel at Brazilian club Inter, who have issued a statement in the wake of Jose’s death.
“It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Clube do Povo [People’s Club] wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain,” they wrote on Twitter.
Alisson, a father to two young children — Helena, three, and Matteo, one — shares regular snapshots with his family on social media.
In August of 2019, he dedicated a post to his father. In a picture, the two of them huddled close near a pick-up truck in front of a sprawling green field.
“Happy Father’s Day, old man! Thanks for the teachings! Love you,” he wrote.
Liverpool is set to face Sheffield United on February 28 in the English Premier League, followed by Chelsea on March 5.