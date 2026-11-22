Argentina star faints moments after captaining Boca Juniors to a 2-0 victory
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes caused alarm after collapsing during a live television interview moments after captaining Boca Juniors to a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the Copa Sudamericana.
The 32-year-old collapsed mid-sentence while speaking to a DSports reporter in the stadium tunnel, leaving the journalist visibly shaken, Goal.com reported.
Medical staff rushed to help Paredes as television cameras cut away from the interview. Footage later showed him receiving treatment on the ground before sitting up.
Boca Juniors secured the win at the Estadio Metropolitano through goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel. However, the celebrations were overshadowed by concern for their captain.
Paredes was substituted in the second half after struggling with dizziness. Boca manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena said the midfielder had first complained of feeling unwell towards the end of the opening half.
"He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling."
The manager added that Paredes had asked to be substituted and that he only learnt about the midfielder collapsing again after the match.
Paredes later appeared to recover, returning to his feet and waving to supporters before joining the celebrations and lifting the trophy.
He also shared an update from a medical room on Instagram, reassuring fans with the message: "We’re doing well. Go Boca, today and always!"
Heat and humidity were reported as possible factors behind the episode, although no confirmed medical explanation was provided.