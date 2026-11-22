Medical staff rushed to help Paredes as television cameras cut away from the interview. Footage later showed him receiving treatment on the ground before sitting up.

Paredes was substituted in the second half after struggling with dizziness. Boca manager Rodolfo Arruabarrena said the midfielder had first complained of feeling unwell towards the end of the opening half.

Boca Juniors secured the win at the Estadio Metropolitano through goals from Santiago Ascacibar and Miguel Merentiel. However, the celebrations were overshadowed by concern for their captain.

Heat and humidity were reported as possible factors behind the episode, although no confirmed medical explanation was provided.

He also shared an update from a medical room on Instagram, reassuring fans with the message: "We’re doing well. Go Boca, today and always!"

Paredes later appeared to recover, returning to his feet and waving to supporters before joining the celebrations and lifting the trophy.

The manager added that Paredes had asked to be substituted and that he only learnt about the midfielder collapsing again after the match.

"He felt dizzy towards the end of the first half," Arruabarrena said. "He improved a little during the break, but after 10 minutes in the second half you could see he was struggling."

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.