Plus, Harry Kane scores for England and Robert Lewandowski doubles up for Poland

Kylian Mbappe. Image Credit: AFP

Anthony Martial came off the pitch limping in the second half of France’s 2-0 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday, as the Manchester United player picked up an injury in Nur-Sultan.

The nature of Martial’s injury is still unclear though reports claim his studs got caught in the grass. He was seen cradling his knee while being given treatment. Martial didn’t exit the game immediately but continued to play. He was eventually replaced by Kylian Mbappe near the one-hour mark.

The visitors won — with a goal from Ousmane Dembele and an own goal from Serhiy Malyi - despite Mbappe’s missed penalty.

Meanwhile, hosts Armenia beat Iceland 2-0 — who debuted at the 2018 Fifa World Cup and became the dark horse of the tournament — during Iceland’s first-ever World Cup qualifier on Sunday night.

England beat Albania 2-0 and Harry Kane emerged as the man of the match, playing a focused game despite noise aplenty around his future in the English Premier League. Kane scored the first goal and provided the precise pass for the second, which was finished off by Mason Mount. England has not lost a single one of their last 23 World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Spain went to the wire before cinching a late 2-1 victory against Georgia; Manchester City’s Champions League top-scorer for the season, Ferran Torres, secured the equaliser for Spain and Dani Olmo scored the winner in overtime.

Denmark executed a massive 8-0 thrashing of Moldova — their biggest ever score at a World Cup qualifier. The Danes have now gone 11 WC qualifier matches unbeaten.