Barcelona have completed the signing of French international defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla on a five-year contract, both LaLiga clubs said.
Kounde, who has 11 France caps, made 133 appearances for Sevilla and won the Europa League in his first season after joining from Bordeaux in 2019. He was also wanted by Chelsea but becomes Barcelona's fifth summer signing.
Financial details
While the 23-year-old centre-back will have a buyout clause of £837 million ($1.02 billion), financial details of the deal were not disclosed.
According to media reports, the transfer fee agreed is 55 million euros ($55.82 million).