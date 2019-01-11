Lahore: Football superstars Kaka and Luis Figo have termed their first ever visit to Pakistan as remarkable saying they are here to promote the game.
Both the superstars arrived in Lahore on Thursday night to officially kick-off the World Soccer Stars series 2019 to be played in April.
They first landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on a daylong visit via a chartered plane from the UAE and then proceeded to northeastern Lahore city after a brief stay. They met fans at Packages Mall and assured them of promoting football in Pakistan.
Two matches will be played between teams comprising former and current international stars and local footballers in Karachi and Lahore in April. Kaka and Figo will lead their respective teams.
“We are here for football development. This country has a huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene,” Figo said. “I advise the youngsters, who want to pursue football as a career, to work hard to achieve your target. You must take advantage of this event.”