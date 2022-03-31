Dubai: Following its sell-out camp in February, Jumeirah Beach Hotel has announced the return of the highly sought-after children’s football camp Football Escapes for two weeks this April.
Led by well-loved Premier League stars Billy Wingrove, Bobby Zamora and Glen Johnson and supported by an expert team of UEFA licensed coaches, Football Escapes will run over two weeks, from 4th to 8th April and 11th to 15th April, offering a fun-filled camp for kids aged 5-15 for all skill levels and abilities.
Lasting memories
Each attendee will receive a full Football Escapes personalised kit, certificate, and medal to create lasting memories.
Throughout this time, junior guests up to 11 years, can stay and dine for free at selected restaurants and enjoy complementary access to Kids Club, while parents enjoy up to 20% off Jumeirah’s Flexible Rate, with an additional 5% savings for Jumeirah One members.