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Ireland-Austria game interrupted twice by Gaza protests

Ireland-Austria match disrupted by pro-Palestine protests in Dublin

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AFP
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Austria's forward #11 Michael Gregoritsch celebrates scoring the team's second goal during their UEFA Nations League, League B - Group 3, football match between Republic of Ireland and Austria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on October 1, 2026.
Austria's forward #11 Michael Gregoritsch celebrates scoring the team's second goal during their UEFA Nations League, League B - Group 3, football match between Republic of Ireland and Austria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on October 1, 2026.
AFP-PAUL FAITH

The Nations League football match between Ireland and Austria in Dublin on Thursday was twice briefly interrupted by demonstrations in support of Palestine. 

In the 19th minute, spectators threw tennis balls covered in Palestinian flag stickers onto the field. 

The players left the pitch for a few minutes before the match resumed. 

In the 35th minute, a man ran onto the pitch waving a Palestinian flag, briefly interrupting the match again. 

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The game ended in a 2–2 draw. 

Ireland's Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson said afterwards that "you are never happy with this (protests), but understand it and respect it".

The incidents follow the controversy surrounding Sunday's Nations League match between Ireland and Israel. 

After lengthy discussions about a boycott, in protest against the war in Gaza, the Irish players finally decided to play the match, which took place in Hungary in a virtually empty stadium. 

The Irish players, who won 3–0, wore black armbands, and the captains of both teams did not shake hands or exchange pennants before kick-off.

The return leg is scheduled for Sunday, once again on neutral ground in Serbia, as the Irish Football Association deemed organising the match at home too sensitive.

On Thursday evening, around 200 protesters gathered outside the Dublin Arena as part of a campaign called "Stop the Game".

"I strongly object to these two games against Israel going ahead, because basically it is sports-washing a genocide, sports are political. And it's happened many, many a time where people have boycotted events," said Joanne Doyle, a 56-year-old primary school teacher.

She was one of around 200 protesting outside the stadium in Dublin.

"Ireland should not be playing ball with genocide. We've already played one game against genocidal Israel and crossed the Palestinian picket line." said  Mark Coomey, a 26-year-old engineer. 

Ireland, alongside Spain and Norway, recognised a Palestinian state in 2024 and has repeatedly criticised Israel over the Gaza conflict.

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