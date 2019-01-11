Going by their showing against Vietnam, it looks like Srecko Katanec’s Iraq can hope for full points against a team that has struggled in recent times. Slovenian Katanec — one-time head coach of the UAE — has been one of the few who has not put his boys under pressure to perform. “I want the players to enjoy what they are doing on the field. The results will follow automatically,” Katanec had said before their group opener against Vietnam.