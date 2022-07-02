Inter Milan have signed Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan following his departure from fellow Italian side AS Roma, the Serie A team said.
The 33-year-old, who has also played for German’s Borussia Dortmund and English teams Manchester United and Arsenal, excelled for Roma last season, but could not agree a contract extension.
Inter did not provide details of Mkhitaryan’s contract but media reports said he had signed a two-year deal.
Season-long loan
Mkhitaryan’s arrival followed those of Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan from Chelsea and Albania midfielder Kristjan Asllani from Empoli.
Inter have also been linked with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.
The 2021 Italian champions finished second behind AC Milan last season.