Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli doesn't think the ESL is 'up and running' any longer

Atletico Madrid are one of eight clubs to retreat from the European Super League. Image Credit: AFP

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid have both confirmed that they have withdrawn from the European Super League after a disastrous 48 hours.

They join the six English Premier League clubs to exit the breakaway competition.

"FC Internazionale Milano confirm that the Club is no longer part of the Super League project.

'Circumstances that no longer exist'

"We are always committed to giving fans the best football experience; innovation and inclusion are part of our DNA since our foundation. Our engagement with all stakeholders to improve the football industry will never change," wrote Inter Milan.

"Atletico de Madrid made the decision last Monday to join this project in response to circumstances that no longer exist today," Atletico Madrid stated.

"For the club, harmony between all the groups that make up the Red & White family, especially our fans, is essential. The first team squad and the coach have expressed their satisfaction with the club's decision, as they understand that sporting merits must prevail over any other criteria," they added.

ESL cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli has said that with eight out of the twelve founding clubs retreating so far, the European Super League is no longer liable to go ahead.

"To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case," said Agnelli, when asked about ESL going forward.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project, of the value that it would have developed to the pyramid, of the creation of the best competition in the world, but evidently no. I don't think that project is now still up and running," he added.

'One of the biggest disappointments'

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin earlier slammed the Juventus leader, describing Agnelli as "one of the biggest disappointments".

"I don't want to speak much about Andrea Agnelli. He is probably one of the biggest disappointments or the biggest of all. I don't want to be too personal but the fact is that I have never seen a person that would lie so many times and persistently than he did. It was unbelievable," said Ceferin.

"I spoke with him on Saturday afternoon and he said that these are only rumours, don't worry, nothing is going on, then he said I will call you in one hour and turned off his phone. The next day, we get the announcement.