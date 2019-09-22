From left: Inter Milan's Kwadwo Asamoah, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Inter Milan on September 21, 2019 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Serie A leaders Inter Milan defeated city rivals AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro stadium on Saturday to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign. Second-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Inter, who deserved their victory and could have made the result even worse for Marco Giampaolo’s side in the final stages.

After the disappointment of a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday, Inter delivered a performance that will raise hopes of a serious bid for a first ‘scudetto’ in 10 years.

For coach Antonio Conte, in his first season at the club, the derby victory was a sign that his approach is beginning to work. “It’s a derby and those are always special games, never easy to predict,” Conte said. “It’s a deserved victory, I am happy for our fans.”