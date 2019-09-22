Milan: Serie A leaders Inter Milan defeated city rivals AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro stadium on Saturday to maintain their 100 per cent start to the campaign. Second-half goals from Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku secured the win for Inter, who deserved their victory and could have made the result even worse for Marco Giampaolo’s side in the final stages.
After the disappointment of a 1-1 draw at home to Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Tuesday, Inter delivered a performance that will raise hopes of a serious bid for a first ‘scudetto’ in 10 years.
For coach Antonio Conte, in his first season at the club, the derby victory was a sign that his approach is beginning to work. “It’s a derby and those are always special games, never easy to predict,” Conte said. “It’s a deserved victory, I am happy for our fans.”
Defending champions Juventus defeated Hellas Verona 2-1.