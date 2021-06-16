Denmark’s star midfielder Eriksen collapsed when his heart suddenly stopped beating as he waited to receive a throw in during the Group stage match between Denmark and Finland. The quick response of teammates, match officials and medical staff in administering CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and defibrillation saved his life. With Eriksen’s condition now thought to be stable, the priority is on determining the cause. Sudden cardiac arrest is a leading killers of young athletes. Typically resulting from a congenital heart abnormality, in which the heart may be unable to cope with extreme exertion, it can also be caused by a blow to the chest, a phenomenon known as commotio cordis.
Infographic: Sudden cardiac arrest is a hidden killer for young athletes
