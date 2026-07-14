India’s Minerva Academy create history with Helsinki Cup triumph

Earlier this year, Minerva stunned European football by thrashing Liverpool FC’s U-15 side 6-0 in the Round of 16 of the prestigious Mediterranean International Cup (MIC) in Spain. That followed a historic 2025 campaign in which Minerva became the first Indian side to win the Norway Cup, scoring an incredible 130 goals in just eight matches before sealing the title with a 14-1 victory in the final. They also lifted the Dana Cup in Denmark, becoming the first Indian team in 43 years to win the tournament after a record-breaking 15-0 triumph in the final.