Dubai: Syed NSY will be driving away with a brand new car after his lucky ticket was picked as the winner of a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise Draw after the awarding ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships men’s final on Saturday.
The winning ticket was drawn by World No. 1 and five-time champion Novak Djokovic. NSY, a resident of Dubai for the past 30 years and hailing from Chennai, India, owns a cargo business in Dubai and started participating at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion four months ago.