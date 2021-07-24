1 of 7
If Chelsea are to make a serious title challenge this season then they will need to sign a proven striker. And, the rumours doing the rounds suggest the Stamford Bridge club are about to submit a £130m bid for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland. The 22-year-old is a target for several clubs but owner Roman Abramovich has apparently given his blessings for the club to proceed with what would be a club-record deal.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 7
But if Chelsea fail to sign Haaland, then they could turn their attentions to their former forward Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian ace, currently at Inter Milan, is available with the Italians demanding at least £100 million for the 28-year-old.
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 7
Man City have been chasing Tottenham striker Harry Kane all summer, but another player on their radar is Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish. City have reached an agreement with the player and are now ready to test Aston Villa's resolve with a £90 million bid.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 7
Barcelona are bracing for a bid from Juventus for their French striker Antoine Griezmann - however that is only if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, leaves the Italians this summer. Barca president Joan Laporta says "there's a market for Griezmann" and the Spanish club are "open to all proposals".
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 7
Arsenal are keen to freshen-up their attack but they need to sell before they can buy. They will not be offering a new deal to Alexandre Lacazette and are inviting bids of around £15m for the 30-year-old French striker. They could move for 23-year-old Chelsea and England forward Tammy Abraham.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 7
Rangers manager and former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard says he was "shocked and surprised" to be linked with becoming Everton manager before Rafael Benitez was appointed. Gerrard said such a prospect "is never a possibility".
Image Credit: AFP
7 of 7
With Egyptian forward Mo Salah's contract with Liverpool running until the summer of 2023, the Reds are planning to tie down the 29-year-old to a longer deal and finally end persistent rumours of him wanting to join PSG.
Image Credit: AP