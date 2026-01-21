This historic upset leaves Manchester City's hopes of avoiding the Champions League play-off round in a precarious position ahead of their final group fixture. At the time of writing this article, they are still positioned at 7th, but with a game against Galatasaray at Etihad in their final league phase game, things are all a bit tricky for Guardiola's men. For Bodo/Glimt, this represents European football's ultimate Cinderella story and proof that heart, tactics, and teamwork can triumph over financial dominance. They are currently sitting 27th in the table.