UEFA Champions League: Some shocking stats from Man City’s defeat to Norway’s Bodo Glimt
In one of the most embarrassing results in Pep Guardiola's illustrious career, Norwegian underdogs Bodo/Glimt demolished Manchester City 3-1 at the Aspmyra Stadium on Tuesday night, marking their first-ever Champions League victory and keeping their playoff hopes alive.
Manchester City were left stunned as their miserable 2026 continued following this shocking defeat in Norway. Guardiola's side had desperately hoped for a response after their 2-0 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford just three days earlier, but instead suffered another devastating blow. For Erling Haaland, returning to his native Norway should have been a triumphant homecoming, but the night turned into a nightmare as his former compatriots ran riot.
- Bodo/Glimt originate from a town with a population of just 55,000
- Squad market value: £49 million versus Manchester City's billion-pound roster (£1.1bn)
- 9 out of 11 starters in Bodo's lineup were Norwegian players
- Manchester City became the first EVER English side to lose to Bodo/Glimt in a major European competition
- Bodo/Glimt's maiden Champions League victory comes against one of football's most dominant teams
- This result keeps Bodo's playoff hopes alive heading into the final group matches
Playing 200 kilometers north of the Arctic Circle in freezing conditions, Kjetil Knutsen's side executed a perfect game plan that completely dismantled Manchester City's makeshift defense. They were able to expose City's vulnerability in defending transitions.
Despite their modest resources, Bodo/Glimt demonstrated that tactical discipline, team cohesion, and proper preparation can embarrass even the wealthiest clubs in world football. Other teams should take note of how Knutsen's well-drilled side outplayed City from start to finish.
Kasper Hogh scored twice in the first half, netting in the 22nd and 24th minutes with both goals coming from Ole Didrik Blomberg assists. Jens Petter Hauge's spectacular long-range strike in the 58th minute made it 3-0, leaving the Premier League champions shell-shocked and wide open at the back.
Rayan Cherki pulled one back to make it 3-1 in the 60th minute, providing fleeting hope. However, captain Rodri was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in just 53 seconds, compounding the embarrassment and ending any realistic comeback prospects.
This historic upset leaves Manchester City's hopes of avoiding the Champions League play-off round in a precarious position ahead of their final group fixture. At the time of writing this article, they are still positioned at 7th, but with a game against Galatasaray at Etihad in their final league phase game, things are all a bit tricky for Guardiola's men. For Bodo/Glimt, this represents European football's ultimate Cinderella story and proof that heart, tactics, and teamwork can triumph over financial dominance. They are currently sitting 27th in the table.
