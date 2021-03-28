England captain says focusing on speculation could be 'damaging' to his performances

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their fifth goal. Image Credit: Reuters

England captain and Tottenham Hotspur’s second-highest goalscorer of all time, Harry Kane is reportedly garnering attention from big-name clubs across Europe, from Manchester United and Manchester City to Real Madrid — but will he leave the Spurs?

Despite Kane’s steadfast loyalty to his boyhood club, the 27-year-old has failed to win any major trophies with the North London side and could be eyeing his next big move.

“I think that’s a hard question to answer right now,” Kane told the press, when asked about rumours around his future.

“It’s important that all my focus is on the two England games coming up now and the rest of the season with Spurs and then the Euros.

“To be thinking about speculation or rumours would be damaging in terms of my own performance.

“I always like to be focused on one goal and one job and that’s to finish strong with Spurs, win these qualifiers with England and hopefully go on and have a great Euros.

“Look, I try to stay out of that speculation as much as possible. I’m fully focused on doing the job on the pitch from now until the end of the summer and then we’ll see where we go from there,” he added.

Kane made his first senior appearance for Tottenham 10 years ago, in August of 2011 at a Uefa Europa League qualifying match.