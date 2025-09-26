FPL Gameweek 6 tips: Captain Haaland, key picks, who to avoid and a Palmer replacement

Man City vs Burnley: a must-target fixture for FPL managers
A: Iliman Ndiaye at 6.5 million looks like a fantastic value pick. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in his last three Premier League matches, and he has also earned DEFCON points in two consecutive games.
What are DEFCON points?
DEFCON points are bonus points awarded in some FPL scoring systems for players who show strong defensive contribution even when they are attacking players. Ndiaye’s recent all-round performances have helped him rack up these extra points, adding to his appeal as a budget option.
Everton face Graham Potter’s struggling side at thier home this week. The Toffees badly need to bounce back and this looks like the perfect fixture to do so. Expect Ndiaye to be at the heart of their attack as he remains their first choice penalty taker and key man in front of goal.
A: Manchester City at home to Burnley is the fixture that stands out. City have beaten Burnley 13 times in a row in all competitions, scoring an average of 3.7 goals per game in that run. If you are using your Free Hit, loading up on City players is highly recommended, with a defender, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland all looking like must haves.
A:Alexander Isak is expected to start in Ekitike’s absence after the latter picked up a second yellow card and a red for his celebration against Southampton. Isak will definitely be an option later this season, but his minutes have been inconsistent and his 10.5 million price tag still feels steep.
He opened his account for Liverpool in the midweek League Cup fixture and may look to open his account in the Premier League as well this week. However, if you already have Haaland, it is better to pair him with a cheaper forward rather than spending big on Isak for now.
Liverpool face Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park this week. Palace have been unbeaten at home since April, making it a tough venue for Liverpool’s attack. However, if any team can break that record, it is this Liverpool side with their attacking firepower. Still, the match is likely to be a low-scoring one, which further limits Isak’s appeal for GW6.
A: Erling Haaland at 14.3 million is the obvious captain this week. He faces Burnley at home and already has six goals in five league games with an impressive xG per 90 of 1.35. If he is fit, he is the safest and most explosive captain option and a strong triple captain candidate for those not using their Free Hit or Wildcard this week.
A: Cole Palmer is out injured, which makes Phil Foden the ideal replacement. Foden is in excellent form and should thrive in this home fixture for City.
