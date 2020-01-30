Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, bottom, celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring his side's second goal against West Ham Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said it best when he summed up the menatality in Jurgen Klopp’s tightly knit Liverpool squad. The midfielder and his teammates are puuting thoughts of breaking records to one side and are only concentrating on getting their hands on a first ever Premier League title

Following yet another routine victory - this time a 2-0 triumph over West Ham on Wednesday night - Liverpool have stretched their unbeaten league run to 40 games.

Oxlade-Chamberlain grabbed his second strike of the season to add to Mohammad Salah’s first-half penalty as the undefeated Reds recorded their 23rd win from 24 games in the league this season.

“That’s obviously nice but teams never get to those sorts of positions and have those accolades and records by thinking about those things,” Oxlade-Chamberlain said, who is keeping his feet on the ground and eyes on the prize.

“There are a lot of tough games coming up so we’ve just got to keep plodding along and doing what we’re doing to achieve what we want to do in the league. That’s the most important thing finishing as high up as we can.

“We want to keep that going and if records come off the back of that then that’s a little bonus, but you can’t really think about those things.”