Football
Football

Footballer breaks neck in China after colliding with LED board

The incident may have left him paralysed, according to his club

Beijing: Togolese international footballer Samuel Asamoah broke his neck after colliding with a pitch-side advertising board during a domestic fixture in China, his club said, fearing he may be left paralysed.

Video footage shows the 31-year-old being shoved by an opponent during a match on Sunday in China's second-tier League One as they jostle for the ball, ploughing head-first into an LED advertising panel.

The midfielder's club, Guangxi Pingguo, said Asamoah suffered fractures in his neck and nerve damage, and subsequently underwent surgery.

"He is at risk of high-level paraplegia and will miss all remaining games this season. His career may also be seriously affected," the club said on Monday.

On Wednesday the club said that Asamoah was recovering from surgery and was in a stable condition.

"Guangxi Pingguo FC sincerely thanks all fans and all walks of life for their concern and support for Samuel Asamoah," the team said.

"His recovery progress will be announced in due course after follow-up examinations."

Asamoah spent most of his career in Belgium before moving to China last year.

He has played six times for Togo, according to football statistics website transfermarkt.com. 

Citing Chinese football authorities, state-backed outlet The Paper said the advertising display was positioned three metres from the field in line with international standards.

The opposition player, Chongqing Tonglianglong midfielder Zhang Zhixiong, was given a yellow card following the incident.

