'Le Petit Prince' scores third goal in two Copa del Rey matches this season
La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid edged past second-division Deportivo La Coruña to secure their quarter-final berth.
The game, played on January 13, 2026, at ABANCA-Riazor Stadium, was a gritty affair, with Atlético dominating possession but struggling to break down a resilient Depor defense in the first half.
Antoine Griezmann nearly opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a long-range effort that rattled the crossbar, setting the tone for his heroics.
The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when Griezmann curled a left-footed free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Germán Parreño with no chance.
This was third goal of Griezmann, also known as 'Le Petit Prince', in two Copa del Rey matches this season, underscoring his fine form in the competition.
Atlético's defence, anchored by Marc Pubill (rated 7/10) and Dávid Hancko (6/10), held firm for a clean sheet, while goalkeeper Juan Musso (5/10) made a key early save.
However, the attack showed room for improvement, with Julián Álvarez (3/10) appearing off-pace and lacking precision in front of goal.
Substitutes like Pablo Barrios (6/10) and Thiago Almada (6/10) added energy, but Alexander Sørloth (4/10) failed to make an impact in his 26 minutes.
Key takeaways include Atlético's ability to grind out results against lower-tier opposition, with Griezmann's individual quality proving decisive.
The team's midfield, featuring Johnny Cardoso (6/10) in a deep role, looked solid, but concerns linger over attacking sharpness.
Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 61)
Cultural Leonesa 3 (Calero 16, 27, Sobrino 41-pen) Athletic Bilbao 4 (Guruzeta 26, 38, Sancet 45+3-pen, Gomez 104-pen) aet
Real Sociedad 2 (Turrientes 75, Zubeldia 90+2) Osasuna 2 (Moncayola 4, Oyarzabal 17-og) aet -- Real Sociedad won 4-3 on penalties
Alaves v Rayo Vallecano,
Albacete v Real Madrid,
Real Betis v Elche
Burgos v Valencia,
Racing Santander v Barcelona
The 2025-2026 Copa del Rey, Spain's premier domestic cup competition, is currently in the round of 16 stage, with matches taking place from January 13 to 15, 2026.
This single-elimination phase features a mix of La Liga powerhouses and lower-division underdogs, producing intense encounters as teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.
As of January 14, 2026, three teams have already advanced:
Athletic Bilbao,
Real Sociedad,
Atlético Madrid.
The competition highlights the blend of tactical battles and individual brilliance, with notable performances from star players driving their teams forward.
