GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 17°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Football: Spanish Copa del Rey results, Griezmann shines

'Le Petit Prince' scores third goal in two Copa del Rey matches this season

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann fights for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2025.
Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann fights for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Valencia CF at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on December 13, 2025.
AFP

La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid edged past second-division Deportivo La Coruña to secure their quarter-final berth.

The game, played on January 13, 2026, at ABANCA-Riazor Stadium, was a gritty affair, with Atlético dominating possession but struggling to break down a resilient Depor defense in the first half.

Antoine Griezmann nearly opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a long-range effort that rattled the crossbar, setting the tone for his heroics.

The breakthrough came in the 61st minute when Griezmann curled a left-footed free kick from the edge of the box into the top corner, leaving goalkeeper Germán Parreño with no chance.

This was third goal of Griezmann, also known as 'Le Petit Prince', in two Copa del Rey matches this season, underscoring his fine form in the competition.

Atlético's defence, anchored by Marc Pubill (rated 7/10) and Dávid Hancko (6/10), held firm for a clean sheet, while goalkeeper Juan Musso (5/10) made a key early save.

However, the attack showed room for improvement, with Julián Álvarez (3/10) appearing off-pace and lacking precision in front of goal.

Substitutes like Pablo Barrios (6/10) and Thiago Almada (6/10) added energy, but Alexander Sørloth (4/10) failed to make an impact in his 26 minutes.

Key takeaways include Atlético's ability to grind out results against lower-tier opposition, with Griezmann's individual quality proving decisive.

The team's midfield, featuring Johnny Cardoso (6/10) in a deep role, looked solid, but concerns linger over attacking sharpness.

Spanish Copa del Rey last 16 results on Tuesday

(aet denotes after extra time):

Deportivo La Coruna 0 Atletico Madrid 1 (Griezmann 61)

Cultural Leonesa 3 (Calero 16, 27, Sobrino 41-pen) Athletic Bilbao 4 (Guruzeta 26, 38, Sancet 45+3-pen, Gomez 104-pen) aet

Real Sociedad 2 (Turrientes 75, Zubeldia 90+2) Osasuna 2 (Moncayola 4, Oyarzabal 17-og) aet -- Real Sociedad won 4-3 on penalties

Playing Wednesday (2000 GMT)

Alaves v Rayo Vallecano,

Albacete v Real Madrid,

Real Betis v Elche

Playing Thursday (2000 GMT)

Burgos v Valencia,

Racing Santander v Barcelona

The 2025-2026 Copa del Rey, Spain's premier domestic cup competition, is currently in the round of 16 stage, with matches taking place from January 13 to 15, 2026.

This single-elimination phase features a mix of La Liga powerhouses and lower-division underdogs, producing intense encounters as teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals.

As of January 14, 2026, three teams have already advanced:

  • Athletic Bilbao,

  • Real Sociedad,

  • Atlético Madrid.

The competition highlights the blend of tactical battles and individual brilliance, with notable performances from star players driving their teams forward.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Real Madrid's new coach Alvaro Arbeloa gives a press conference at Real Madrid Sports City in Valdebebas, in the outskirts of Madrid, on January 13, 2026.

Try to be Mourinho and I'll fail: Real coach Arbeloa

3m read
Alonso’s authority being ignored by Mbappe

Video shows Alonso’s authority being ignored by Mbappe

1m read
Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso shouts at Atletico Madrid's Argentine coach Diego Simeone during the Spanish Supercup semi-final football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on January 8, 2026.

Spanish Super Cup: Another Clasico final in Saudi

2m read
Real Madrid's Spanish forward #16 Gonzalo Garcia and Elche's Spanish goalkeeper #13 Inaki Pena fight for the ball during the Spanish league football match between Elche CF and Real Madrid CF at Martinez Valero Stadium in Elche on November 23, 2025.

Did the Real equaliser come after a foul on Inaki Pena

2m read