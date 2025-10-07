GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Father and son both sacked after drubbings in Greek league

Larissa suffered a shock 5-2 home defeat to local rivals Volos a day earlier

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Supplied
Supplied
Supplied

A father and son coaching two of Greece's top-flight clubs were sacked within hours of each other after their teams conceded a combined 11 goals in heavy defeats.

Sunday was a dark day for the Petrakis family as son Giorgos, 37, was the first to go after his team, former Greek champions Larissa, suffered a shock 5-2 home defeat to local rivals Volos a day earlier.

His father Giannis, 66, was then let go by Panetolikos hours later after an even worse showing, losing 6-0 away to Levadiakos.

It was the most humiliating top-flight defeat in the 99-year history of the club from Agrinio.

Larissa, Greek champions in 1988, currently sit in 12th place in the 14-team Super League 1. Panetolikos are 13th.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar's son Arjun dismisses Dravid's son Samit

1m read
In its reasoning, the court emphasized that contracts are binding on all parties.

Court orders father, son to pay Dh392,632 hospital bill

1m read
Illustrative image.

Dealer kills boy left as collateral for drugs by father

1m read
Dubai court grants Danish father sole custody of son

Dubai court grants Danish father sole custody of son

2m read