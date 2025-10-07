Ex-Manchester United player says ChatGPT helped him land a new contract

Former United player uses AI to negotiate new football contract
Plenty of players have come and gone at Manchester United, but few have a story quite like Demetri Mitchell’s.
The 28 year old full back, who made a single Premier League appearance for United before leaving in 2020, has revealed he skipped hiring an agent for his latest move to Leyton Orient and instead used ChatGPT to handle the negotiations.
Mitchell, who has also played for Hearts, Hibs, Blackpool and Exeter City, says he saved thousands of pounds in fees and still managed to secure a two year contract with Orient.
Speaking on the From My Left podcast, Mitchell explained:
“Orient sent me an offer and I started using ChatGPT. I asked, ‘This is what I was on last season. I am moving to London, so what is the cost of living My missus is moving with me and our little one.’ I thought I was worth a little more. But you do not want to just say, ‘I should be earning X amount.’ Since I did not have an agent, I got that as a signing on fee. ChatGPT has been my best agent. Agent fees are five per cent. ChatGPT is 15 pounds a month.” Mitchell’s bold decision not only saved him the standard 5 per cent agent commission but also gave him more control over the process. His story highlights how AI tools could change the way footballers handle their contracts and potentially reduce their reliance on traditional agents"Demetri Mitchell
Mitchell’s bold decision not only saved him the standard 5 per cent agent commission but also gave him more control over the process.
His story highlights how AI tools could change the way footballers handle their contracts and potentially reduce their reliance on traditional agents.
Demetri Kareem Mitchell is an English professional footballer who came through the ranks of the Manchester United academy, where he made one senior appearance in 2017 and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award. After loan spells at Hearts, Mitchell went on to play for clubs including Blackpool, Hibernian, and Exeter City, primarily featuring as a left-back or winger.
