GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Ex-Manchester United player says ChatGPT helped him land a new contract

Former United player uses AI to negotiate new football contract

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Player signing contract
Player signing contract
AI-generated image

Plenty of players have come and gone at Manchester United, but few have a story quite like Demetri Mitchell’s.

The 28 year old full back, who made a single Premier League appearance for United before leaving in 2020, has revealed he skipped hiring an agent for his latest move to Leyton Orient and instead used ChatGPT to handle the negotiations.

Mitchell, who has also played for Hearts, Hibs, Blackpool and Exeter City, says he saved thousands of pounds in fees and still managed to secure a two year contract with Orient.

Speaking on the From My Left podcast, Mitchell explained:

“Orient sent me an offer and I started using ChatGPT. I asked, ‘This is what I was on last season. I am moving to London, so what is the cost of living My missus is moving with me and our little one.’ I thought I was worth a little more. But you do not want to just say, ‘I should be earning X amount.’ Since I did not have an agent, I got that as a signing on fee. ChatGPT has been my best agent. Agent fees are five per cent. ChatGPT is 15 pounds a month.” Mitchell’s bold decision not only saved him the standard 5 per cent agent commission but also gave him more control over the process. His story highlights how AI tools could change the way footballers handle their contracts and potentially reduce their reliance on traditional agents"
Demetri Mitchell

Mitchell’s bold decision not only saved him the standard 5 per cent agent commission but also gave him more control over the process.

His story highlights how AI tools could change the way footballers handle their contracts and potentially reduce their reliance on traditional agents.

Demetri Kareem Mitchell is an English professional footballer who came through the ranks of the Manchester United academy, where he made one senior appearance in 2017 and won the Denzil Haroun Reserve Player of the Year award. After loan spells at Hearts, Mitchell went on to play for clubs including Blackpool, Hibernian, and Exeter City, primarily featuring as a left-back or winger.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More
Related Topics:
manchester united

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

FTA explained that the tax treatment of athletes is determined by the terms of their contracts.

How VAT charges are applied on deals for sports players

2m read
British author Jilly Cooper in 2024.

UK author Jilly Cooper dies aged 88

1m read
All four units of the Barakah nuclear power plant are now fully operational.

Barakah nuclear plant marks one year of full operations

2m read
Liverpool's Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah celebrates with the Men's PFA Players' Player of the Year award at the Opera House in Manchester on Tuesday.

I’ll never forget: Salah on historic PFA honour

2m read