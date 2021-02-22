Defeat to West Ham leaves Spurs with no option but to look for new manager — yet again

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham lost to West Ham United Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: It is that time for the poor old Tottenham fans as once again, Spurs and their silly owners will take out the axe and chop a manager after a poor run of form.

Mauricio Pochettino bore the brunt of a slight dip in form, having taken them back into a top-four team in the English Premier League, the same happened for Harry Redknapp and Andre Villas-Boas. Now it is the turn of the ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho, as Sunday’s defeat to West Ham in the London derby slapped the writing on the wall. Normally, you would give a manager a chance to get over a blip — Tottenham were top of the table in November — but Spurs’ big boss Daniel Levy is known for chopping the head coach just when it looks like the team is mounting a challenge,

Sadly for Spurs, Mourinho is on his way out. Levy said he will wait until the end of the season, but we have heard that all before with the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’.

Given the way of things, and a loss to West Ham — a side Chelsea would regularly whip in the recent past but are currently sitting pretty in the nosebleeds at fourth after their win — we all know what happens next.

Spurs have already — reportedly — sounded out Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, but I do not know who would want to take on such a task when you think you too may be out of a job in 18 months.