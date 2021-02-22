Dubai: It is that time for the poor old Tottenham fans as once again, Spurs and their silly owners will take out the axe and chop a manager after a poor run of form.
Mauricio Pochettino bore the brunt of a slight dip in form, having taken them back into a top-four team in the English Premier League, the same happened for Harry Redknapp and Andre Villas-Boas. Now it is the turn of the ‘Special One’ Jose Mourinho, as Sunday’s defeat to West Ham in the London derby slapped the writing on the wall. Normally, you would give a manager a chance to get over a blip — Tottenham were top of the table in November — but Spurs’ big boss Daniel Levy is known for chopping the head coach just when it looks like the team is mounting a challenge,
Sadly for Spurs, Mourinho is on his way out. Levy said he will wait until the end of the season, but we have heard that all before with the dreaded ‘vote of confidence’.
Given the way of things, and a loss to West Ham — a side Chelsea would regularly whip in the recent past but are currently sitting pretty in the nosebleeds at fourth after their win — we all know what happens next.
Spurs have already — reportedly — sounded out Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, but I do not know who would want to take on such a task when you think you too may be out of a job in 18 months.
With the recent dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool, and the resurgence of Manchester United and Leicester, it makes you wonder what will ever be regarded as a success at Tottenham, but one thing that seems sure is, if they are to ever going to rise to the top and claim a first top-flight title since 1961, or even their first silverware in any shape or form since 2008, Mourinho will not be at the helm.