Been 8 years since they won Premier League, but with the legend back, they can do it again

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Tottenham back in 2004. The Portuguese superstar has returned to Old Trafford and even at 36 he is good enough to revive their fortunes. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United. Just let that sink in for a minute. This is sensational news for the Old Trafford club and I believe the Portuguese superstar can fire them to glory.

He left United 12 years ago and has enjoyed a glittering career and has plundered in the goals for every team he has played for at every league. He has proved he can do it at every level and even though he is now 36, he still looks and plays like he is a decade younger than that.

United are not getting a superstar that is fading – he is still super hot, grabbing over 40 goals last season for a Juventus side that was well off the pace is proof of the fact. He actually got more goals than Chelsea’s new signing Romelu Lukaku who is being touted as their savior. Well, I think Ronaldo is 10 times better than Lukaku and will score far more goals too.

Sure, they always say “never go back” and granted when former players return to their old teams it often backfires but this is different because we’re talking about the best player in the world. United fans have been longing to see the day their hero returns and now he has and you can understand why they’re suddenly feeling very, very confident about the future when earlier they were pessimistic.

Ronaldo still has the skill and ability to transform any team and he will do that at United. There was no way that he was going to sign for City, as close as a deal may have been. A phone conversation with his father-like figure Sir Alex Ferguson convinced him that if he was returning to Manchester then it would be with the red half of the city.

He made his debut for them in 2003 against Bolton as a skinny teenager with his hair dyed blonde and nobody knew what to expect of him. But he immediately showed the Old Trafford faithful what he had in his locker and became an instant hero.

He won the lot with the team by the time Real Madrid came calling in 2009. When he returned with the Spanish giants in 2013 in a Champions League clash in which he scored the winner to knock out the Red Devils, he did not celebrate. He received rapturous applause from the home fans who had been singing his name all match. They absolutely adore him and now the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is back and he is better than ever.

He has a wealth of experience that he will pass on to his youthful teammates such as Sancho, Greenwood and Rashford and they will all be looking up to the fans favourite to lead them into a bright future. The last time they won the English Premier League was eight years ago while they have not progressed beyond the Champions League quarter-finals since 2011.