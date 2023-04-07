Copy of 2023-04-01T125607Z_1781833085_UP1EJ410ZXHA5_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-LIV-REPORT-1680851336184
Liverpool have been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Simon Hooper during last Saturday's defeat at Manchester City. Image Credit: REUTERS

Liverpool have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Several Liverpool players crowded around referee Simon Hooper as they pleaded for him to show City midfielder Rodri a second yellow card for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

“Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC,” the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Orderly fashion

“It’s alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper.”

Liverpool have until April 12 to respond to the charges. They are in eighth place in the league table and next host leaders Arsenal on Sunday.