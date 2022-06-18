Copy of 495816-01-02-1655532853044
Ehab Galal has been sacked as coach of the Egyptian national football team two months after he took over from Carlos Queiroz. Image Credit: AFP

The Egyptian national team have dismissed manager Ehab Galal after three games in charge.

The 54-year-old was hired in April after Portuguese Carlos Queiroz left due to the team’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

Foreign coach

Galal started with a 1-0 win over Guinea in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying before his team lost 2-0 to Ethiopia. His last game in charge was a 4-1 defeat away to South Korea in a friendly on Tuesday.

The Football Association said it would now be looking for a foreign coach to lead the team.