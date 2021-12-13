Cristiano Ronaldo won Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai in 2019 Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Robert Lewandowski, Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas have been shortlisted in the 12th edition of the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, with the winners to be announced during a star-studded ceremony at the Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai, on 27 December 2021.

Fans have voted for their favourite nominees to proceed to the second round of voting, while a further Player Career Award will be announced during the gala evening. The second round of voting is now open for the public to cast their votes and help pick the winner in each award category.

In partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, this year’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards will celebrate the football industry and the return of football activities worldwide. An impressive line-up of some of the biggest icons in international football, stars and guests will attend the Dubai International Sports Conference and the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards ceremony in Dubai on December 27.

One of the most highly anticipated categories — Best Men’s Player of the Year — has Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski in contention, alongside other popular names such as Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Mohammad Salah.

Once again showcasing women’s football, the first Dubai Globe Soccer Award for the Best Women’s Club of the Year, has five teams in the frame; Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 2019 winner, Manchester City and England player Lucy Bronze, is shortlisted in the Best Women’s Player of the Year category along with Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan and Alexia Putellas.

Fans have narrowed the field of the original 15 candidates in the Best Club of the Year category to Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Flamengo and Manchester City.

Shortlists

1. Best Men’s Player of the Year: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammad Salah

2. Best Women’s Player of the Year: Lucy Bronze, Jennifer Hermoso, Samantha Kerr, Lieke Martens, Alex Morgan, Alexia Putellas

3. Best Men’s Club of the Year: Al Ahly, Al Hilal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Flamengo, Manchester City

4. Best Women’s Club of the Year: Barcelona, Bayern München, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain

5. Best Defender of the Year: Trent Alexander-Arnold, César Azpilicueta, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Rúben Dias, Antonio Rüdiger

6. Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Emiliano Martínez, Edouard Mendy, Manuel Neuer

7. Best Coach of the Year: Didier Deschamps, Hansi Flick, Josep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini, Lionel Scaloni, Thomas Tuchel

8. Best National Team of the Year: Argentina, Brazil, France, Italy, Morocco

9. Best Agent of the Year: Jonathan Barnett, Jorge Mendes, Federico Pastorello, Mino Raiola, Pini Zahavi

10. Best Sporting Director of the Year: Piero Ausilio, Luis Campos, Begiristain Mujika, Roberto Olabe, Marc Overmars

11. TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohammad Salah