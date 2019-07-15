Dubai: The U-14 team of du La Liga High Performance Centre (HPC) have won the Iber Cup, a top international youth football tournament, which took place in Spain between July 9-13.

The Iber Cup brought together the world’s strongest academies from across Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa, providing youth the opportunity to test their skills in a highly competitive 11-a-side tournament. This year witnessed the participation of top teams from Brazil, Spain, France, Portugal, Sweden, United States, Canada, Ukraine, Egypt, Morocco and Hungary, with du LaLiga HPC bringing the trophy back to the UAE.