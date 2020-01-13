Denmark captain Simon Kjaer. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Denmark captain Simon Kjaer has joined AC Milan on a six-month loan from Spanish club Sevilla with an option to buy, the Serie A side announced on Monday.

The 30-year centre-back has already started training and should be available for their midweek Italian Cup last-16 tie against SPAL at the San Siro, Milan said.

Kjaer had been on loan at Serie A club Atalanta since last September but had played just six times for the Bergamo side.

He also previously played for Italian clubs Palermo and Roma.