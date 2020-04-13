Kenny Dalglish Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has expressed "immense gratitude" to National Health Service staff after returning home from the hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Scotland and Liverpool forward was hospitalised on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 despite not showing symptoms.

Dalglish won eight league championships and three European Cups across spells as player and manager for Liverpool, while also guiding Blackburn Rovers to the Premier League title in 1994-95.

In a statement on Liverpool's official website, Dalglish said: "Thank you for all of your well wishes over the last few days. I'm delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever."