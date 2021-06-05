Dubai: English Premier League side Tottenham are still looking to fill the vacant managers seat after talks with Italian coach Antonio Conte broke down.
The North London club have been in search of a new coach ever since sacking Jose Mourinho in April and were confident of landing the former Inter Milan boss.
51-year-old Conte, who terminated his contract at Inter last month after helping them to their first Serie A title in over a decade, may now emerge as a potential target for fellow EPL club Everton.
The Goodison Park outfit are also looking for a new coach following the shock departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.
Blue half
Toffees owner Farhad Moshiri is known to be a fan of Conte, who won the Premier League title and FA Cup with Chelsea. Having brought in a number of high calibre managers at the club and then watch them fail to bring any silverware to the blue half of Merseyside, the London born Iranian billionaire may be tempted to push the boat out for the in-demand Italian.
It is believed that Conte’s talks broke down with Spurs after he demanded to be promised funds to help reshape the squad. They may now turn to former manager Mauricio Pochettino who is currently at Paris St Germain.
Everton have been linked with a host of names including former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santos who has already held talks with Moshiri. But with Conte - who has won five league titles in the last decade - still available, he will be the man that Everton want.