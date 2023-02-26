Six goals

These are troubling times for Chelsea. They have scored just six goals across their last 12 games in the league. No other team has scored fewer in the competition since the start of November. Everyone knows scoring has been their big problem. Owner Todd Boehly spent over half a billion pounds since he took over less than a year ago - but failed to bring in a centre forward even though they have been crying out for one.

It was always going to be difficult for Potter to take charge of the Blues and progress the team. They are not getting results and performances are not good enough. The team is languishing in tenth in the table. They are closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four.

Potter has said his mental health has suffered after he and his family received anonymous abuse following the club’s poor run of form. Perhaps he needs to do the right thing and step down before things become even worse?

Everyone wanted him to get a big job after the excellent work he did at Brighton and many believed he was ready to make the step up. But, it just has not worked for him. Some feel he can get it right if he is given time. But you don’t get the luxury of time in the Premier League.

Huge shoes

Thomas Tuchel won the Champions League in his first season in charge but when the team lost form he was sacked even though the fans wanted him to stay. The next man in was always going to have huge shoes to fill. When the fans don’t want you, the job becomes almost impossible.