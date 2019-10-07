City are eight points adrift of Liverpool already, which feels like a chasm

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Norwich City and Manchester City at Carrow Road in Norwich, eastern England. Image Credit: AFP

Manchester: The clocks have not even gone back yet but Liverpool’s fans might already be dreaming of Premier League title celebrations early next summer after a Manchester City’s shock home defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday capped a perfect weekend.

After a last-gasp penalty against Leicester City helped Liverpool make it eight wins from eight games on Saturday, City were expected to respond but instead went down 2-0 with Adama Traore scoring a late double at a stunned Etihad Stadium.

It meant City are eight points adrift of Liverpool already, which considering the relentless nature of last season’ title race when the sides were virtually inseparable throughout a compelling run-in, feels like a chasm.

“I know these guys,” City boss Pep Guardiola said. “They are still incredibly involved and they can still do it.