Kolkata: If you care about the fortunes of Indian football team, there are good reasons to feel happy this week. The Blue Tigers, as they are called, have culled valuable full points from their first two matches in their pursuit of qualifying for the second Asian Cup in a row and will now take on Hong Kong in a tussle for the top spot in Group D here on Tuesday.

What do the six points (2-0 and 2-1 wins against Cambodia and Afghanistan, respectively) mean for Croatian head coach Igor Stimac’s boys? While both India and Hong Kong are now on same points, the latter are topping the group at the moment on better goal-difference - meaning India will have to win their last group game to go through as one of the six group toppers to earn a ticket for the continental showpiece.

A total of 24 teams, divided into six groups of four each, are locked in a battle for the 11 qualifying spots at stake for the next edition of the event originally scheduled in China next year but with the dates now uncertain as the hosts opted out due to resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the country. While the six group toppers go through automatically for the finals, five of the best second-placed finishers from the group stages will also make the cut and India look well poised to be one of them with two wins and a positive goal-difference.

How significant is India’s qualification for the mega event, should they make the cut? A piece of statistic says it all - for a country whose dreams of making it to the Fifa World Cup finals always remained a distant dream, the best they could go was to make it to the Asian Cup finals only four times - 1963, 1984, 2011 and 2019. They never made the grade twice in a row despite producing some of the country’s finest footballers in the ‘80s and ‘90s, which underlines the significance of the ongoing campaign in Kolkata.

Looking back at the first two matches against lower-ranked teams, Cambodia failed to test Sunil Chhetri’s men while the pressing game of the Afghans - who were physically superior - definitely kept the hosts under pressure on Friday night for a better part of the game. It was a piece of sheer individual brilliance from the captain and a brilliant srike from super sub Sahal Abdul Samad which tilted the scales in India’s favour in front of a vociferous support from 30,000-odd supporters at the Salt Lake Stadium.

There have been a series of bright spots from a young Indian outfit - thanks to Stimac’s penchant for investing in young talent - but the team’s dependance on their captain Chhetri for earning breakthrough in terms of goals has to end if India need to make a bigger impression in Asian football. Chhetri, who scored three of the team’s four goals so far (including a penalty in the first game and a free kick last night), now has 83 international goals against his name and is the third highest scorer among active footballers.

It’s all but natural that a young team will be looking forward to an inspirational captain who is a class apart, much like the previous generation of Indian footballers used to look upto Baichung Bhutia. However, he is now 37 and completed 17 years of international football on this day, and it’s a million dollar question if he would be around by the time the next Asian Cup finals is actually pplayed.

As of date, there is no alternative host nation on record to fill in the place of China. The buzz is it could well be early 2024 when the event is finally played and Chhetri should be 39 around that time. Hence, it’s not without reason that Stimac often tells his boys to shed their over-dependance on Chhetri.