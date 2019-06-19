2017 champions get off to flying start in Gold Cup

Los Angeles: The United States opened the defence of their Concacaf Gold Cup crown with a comfortable 4-0 win over Guyana.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were always in control of their Group D encounter against minnows Guyana, who are 177th in the Fifa rankings, 147 places below the 30th-ranked USA.

DC United midfielder Paul Arriola opened the scoring and New Zealand-born forward Tyler Boyd doubled the tally after the break. Gyasi Zardes made it 3-0 before Boyd added his second to complete the rout.