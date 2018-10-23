Gosford: Usain Bolt has been excluded from team practice with the Central Coast Mariners after his management rejected a contract offer.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist has been on an indefinite trial period with the A-League club since August in a bid to become a professional football player.

He scored two goals in a trial game but wasn’t included in the squad for the A-League season opener last weekend, when Central Coast had a 1-1 draw in Brisbane. Mariners coach Mike Mulvey said he wasn’t aware the club had made an offer to Bolt.

The Mariners are in talks with Bolt’s agent, Ricky Simms, but have said “without the financial contribution of an external third-party, it is unlikely that Usain Bolt and the Central Coast Mariners will agree to terms”.

“To ensure that there is no distraction to the A-League squad in preparing for this weekend’s match v Melbourne City, Usain Bolt will not attend team training this week, until and if, the club and Usain Bolt can agree to terms and formalise an arrangement,” the Mariners said in a statement on Tuesday.

No details of the offers were confirmed.