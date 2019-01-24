Abu Dhabi: South Korea coach Paulo Bento is not too concerned about their star striker Son Heung-min not being among the scoring as the two-time champions gear up to take on Qatar in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup at the Zayed Sports City Stadium on Friday. The action start at Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium at 5pm.
“I’m not concerned that Son hasn’t scored, it isn’t mandatory that he scores for the national team. For us, what is most important is that we score in every game in this competition. I think we should have scored more goals as we created a lot of situations in almost all the games we played,” said Bento. “It is not important who scores but what is most important is we create opportunities and score.”
Qatar coach Felix Sanchez also brushed aside that his team will be under any sort of pressure playing against tournament favourites South Korea.
“Up until this point the team has performed well and has achieved some very good results,” he said.
“Of course, all of them are professional players and they are used to playing in competitions such as their domestic leagues and the AFC Champions League, so they are used to having this kind of pressure. The pressure of being in a quarter-final is more than welcome and I think they have to enjoy it, and work very hard to have the chance to have at least one more game.
“I want them to feel the pressure in the right way because it is a very important game, but they are absolutely used to these kinds of situations.”