Barcelona's Luis Suarez walks wearing a protective face mask at the club's training ground Image Credit: AP

Barcelona got back into training mode for the resumption of the Spanish La Liga after all players were given the all-clear during coronavirus testing.

The players began individual training after none of the club’s first team players or coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

“The first team will return to training this Friday individually following the protocols laid down by La Liga,” the club said in a statement.

The players and coaches of the club underwent testing on Wednesday as part of the protocols agreed with La Liga and the Spanish government before they could return to training.

Catalan radio station RAC 1 reported that the tests showed that no member of the squad is, or has been, infected by the coronavirus and according to the regulations stipulated in the Spanish government’s four-phase plan to relax the restrictions, will be able to begin training on their own.

“The players will arrive at the club facilities already in their training kit in order to make their way directly to the corresponding training pitch and once the session is over they will return straight home without visiting the changing rooms,” the club added.