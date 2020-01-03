Aston Villa's Wesley, left. Image Credit: AP

London: Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton and forward Wesley have been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Record signing Wesley and Heaton were injured during the New Year’s Day 2-1 win at Burnley.

It has since been confirmed that both players have suffered knee ligament damage and Heaton appears certain to miss England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

Villa boss Dean Smith will hold transfer talks with chief executive Christian Purslow after losing the players.