FULL-TIME: MANCHESTER UTD 3 LIVERPOOL 2

And that is that. Liverpool join defending champions Arsenal on this season's FA Cup scrapheap. United move through to face West Ham in the fifth round.

10 minutes to go for Liverpool to scrap their way to extra-time. Not looking likely at the moment as United as bossing things. As I type, Cavani almost adds a fourth for the home side but his effort goes off the post.

GOAL! MAN UNITED 3 LIVERPOOL 2

Boom! A free-kick right on the left-hand edge of the box is drilled in low by Bruno Fernandes and Alisson has no chance. The Premier League champs going out as it stands.

15 minutes remaining and both sides are probing for a winner. The last thing these teams need is an extra half-hour on top of an arduous winter schedule. But, then, neither wants to lose.

MAN UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 2

MAN UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 2

Like a Rocky movie, this one is swinging back and forth. Now Liverpool are thriving and look like they might get the win.

GOAL! MAN UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 2

A lovely lay-off from evergreen Milner feeds Salah and he laps it up inside the box. Henderson had no chance. All of a sudden Liverpool are back in this!

GOAL! MAN UNITED 2 LIVERPOOL 1

Go for the kill they do! A nothing tussle breaks to United and Greenwood feeds Rashford from his own half, who takes his time and slots it low past Alisson.

MAN UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Game on! So will United deliver the knock-out blow? We shall see over the next 45 minutes.

HALF TIME: MAN UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

So United settle form parity but I fully expect them to go for the kill early in the second half.

More trouble as a rash challenge from Fabinho on Greenwood gives United a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the box. Fabinhois lucky to just get a yellow for that. It comes to nothing but United keep the pressure on from the resulting corner. The change in United this season is remarkable. As has been Liverpol's fall from grace. What happened?

MAN UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

Oof. Nearly a second on the 35-minute mark as McTominay, Van de Beek and Pogba all head just over in quick succession, unmarked in the Liverpool box. Only a matter of time before one of those hit the mark. Liverpool really miss Van Dijk...

MAN UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

United are almost in again as Van de Beek tries to get a shot away. He is brought down in a tangle of legs with Alisson but the ref Dawson says no penalty. Ominous tmes for Liverpool, who were leading moments ago.

GOAL! MAN UNITED 1 LIVERPOOL 1

This is already 200% better than last week as United level through Mason Greenwood. The young English phenom (sorry, I was watching NBA), keeps his cool after a brilliant pass from Rashford to get the better of Alisson Becker between the Liverpool sticks.

GOAL! MAN UNITED 0 LIVERPOOL 1

Klopp's gamble pays off and benching Mane and starting Salah looks like a stroke of wisdom. Moments after Pogba misses out on a cross, the Egyptian finds the ball at his feet at the other end and he does not miss those ones. A deft chipped finish and job done.

Liverpool players rage at referee Dawson after a 50-50 decision goes against them. Had play gone on on, they wee a fair bet to score the opener.

MAN UNITED 0 LIVERPOOL 0

As far as the action goes, not much to report so far. A few tentative probes from either side but nothing to set the pulses racing at Old Trafford.

MAN UNITED 0 LIVERPOOL 0

Sorry for the delay in team news, I fell off my seat at the dropping of David de Gea for Dean Henderson in goal. Rotation or a sign of things to come?

Man Utd: Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, Greenwood, van de Beek, Rashford, Cavani.

Substitutes: De Gea, Mata, Martial, Fred, Fernandes, James, Telles, Matic, Tuanzebe

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Williams, Fabinho, Robertson, Milner, Thiago Alcántara, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Jones.

Substitutes: Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain. Minamino, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, Kelleher, Williams

"These are the games we live for. Form goes out the window in the Cup and anything can happen," says Craig Leader, manager of Crown & Lion Byblos Barsha Heights. "This could be the game that either sets United on their way or gets Liverpool back on track."

MAN UTD v LIVERPOOL

The teams are out, and we are moments away from battle. Should be a belter.

However, as they say (whoever they are), everything goes out the window in a Cup game and Liverpool will be determined to get back on track in their pursuit of even more silverware. Where better to get your vim back that at the home of rivals United?

United still feel aggrieved at missing an opportunity to get one over Liverpool last week in the league and had to settle for a 0-0 draw. But they have the bit between their teeth tonight after Burnley showed them the way with a 1-0 win over Klopp's side in midweek.

Liverpool are reigning champions in the EPL, while United have been a laughing stock for almost a decade. But the pendulum has swung and now the Anfield club are in the doldrums - without a win in five and sliding down the table - while the Old Trafford side are in the ascendancy and flying high.

Earlier, Chelsea, Leicester and Burnley all made it through to the fifth round, at the expense of Luton, Fulham and Brentford respectively. Either United or Liverpool will join that mob on the scraphead soon - but which team?

