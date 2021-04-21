AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a smile at Juventus' and Cristiano Ronaldo's expense. Image Credit: AP

AC Milan have become the ninth club to pull out of the European Super League, shortly after Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid announced their departures.

Juventus also issued a statement though it is unclear if they are officially withdrawing.

All six English Premier League clubs pulled out by Tuesday evening.

'Evolution is necessary for progress'

"We accepted the invitation to participate in the Super League project with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans.

"Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades," said AC Milan in a statement.

"However, the voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport.

"We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football," they added.

Juventus issue less direct statement

Juventus also issued a statement about the non-viability of the ESL, though the Serie A club did not confirm whether or not they were officially withdrawing from the Super League.

"With reference to the press release published by Juventus Football Club S.p.A. on 19 April 2021, relating to the proposed creation of the Super League, and the ensuing public debate, the issuer clarifies to be aware of the request and intentions otherwise expressed by certain clubs to withdraw from this project, although the necessary procedures envisaged by the agreement among the clubs have not been completed," stated Juventus.

"In this context, while Juventus remains convinced of the soundness of the project’s sport, commercial and legal premises, it believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived.