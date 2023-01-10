Dubai: Long-time rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will square off in a friendly match in Saudi Arabia and organizers have launched a special match ticket with an eye-watering price that only extremely deep pocketed fans will be able to afford.
It would be a privilege to watch two of the greatest players of all time – who between them have won literally every single major title there is – battle it out on the same pitch. That is why bidding for a special ticket for the match ha s reached 2 million Riyals making it the most expensive in the history of football.
Turki Al-Sheikh, head of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), announced the launch of the ‘Beyond imagination’ ticket for the match in which Al Nassr and Al Hilal stars will play against Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain of France as part of the Riyadh Season Cup. The match will take place in Riyadh on 19 January at King Fahd Stadium.
1.5 million requests
Prices started at 985,000 Riyals but have now climbed to 2 million after organisers received over 1.5 million requests. The bidding will stay open until 17 January and proceedings will go to the Ehsan charity foundation.
37-year-old Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr on 3 January, could make his highly anticipated debut in that game. The Portuguese superstar, who signed a $207 million a year contract, is currently serving a two-match suspension from the English FA following an incident against Everton at Goodison Park last November where Ronaldo broke a fans mobile phone.
For the huge outlay, lucky fans will enjoy a night to remember. The special ticket will allow them to attend the opening ceremony, meet Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe, be allowed to enter both dressing rooms, participate in the crowning ceremony, attend the gala lunch and have their pictures taken with the winning team.